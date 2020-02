CONSUMER REPORTS -- Stains are inevitable, so that's why Consumer Reports just compared several different concentrated, spray-on stain removers from OxiClean, Shout and Spray 'n Wash. CR tasked the stain removers with typical, yet difficult, stains.

CR uses fourteen swatches, each saturated with a different stain, things like coffee, chocolate ice cream, grass, blood, gravy, cherry juice, lipstick, baby food, used motor oil and mustard.