Consumer Reports: Warm up with slippers and sweatshirts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While current weather might not make you shiver, it’s only a matter of time before we’re bundling up in chillier weather. Consumer Reports discussed today some top brands of sweatshirts and slippers to help you stay toasty.

Consumer Reports’ Perry Santanachote took to the streets to try out 8 pullover hoodies from various labels like Nike and H&M. “In addition to assessing how warm they kept me on crisp fall days, I also noted how well they were made by looking at all the seams and also what they were made of.” Perry noted.

Perry also assessed comfort, fit, and ease of care. A $40 H&M hoodie, sustainably manufactured, required dry cleaning but a $60 Champion sweatshirt was also great option.

After testing hoodies, Perry handed the study over to Consumer Reports’ Angela Lashbrook to test slippers.

“We clunked around our steadily cooling east coast homes in a wide variety of slippers including the L. L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins, Glerups, and the lined Crocs.” mentions Angela.

Angela and her fellow testers first looked for warmth, and then focused on comfort, stability, and look. Glerups, for $100, earned all-around high scores. If you’re traveling, you might be interested in the $40 Bombas.

Lastly, Angela discussed the lined Crocs, saying “Despite how they looked we were surprised by how comfortable they were and how much we liked them.”