Consumer Reports: What is the best knife for your kitchen this holiday season?

(WSYR-TV) — This holiday season, a good knife is the one tool that can make meal prep and entertaining a cut above the rest. Consumer reports experts just finished taking a close look at chef’s knives, whittling down the field to find the best ones at the best prices.

When taking a group of raw foods – meat, vegetables, and herbs – from the fridge to a fabulous feast, there is one tool a cook cannot do without. A good knife! A good chef’s knife can make chopping and slicing a lot easier. You can pay a lot or a little.

So how do you pick? Consumer reports evaluated 8-inch chef’s knives from Henckels, Wusthof, Mac, Kitchenaid, Global, Zyliss, Keemake and Mercer.

Dana Keester, a Consumer Reports ergonomics expert, says, “So, a knife with a well-designed handle allows the user to do more work, become less tired in the course of doing that work, and decreases the likelihood of accidents.”

Keester led a panel of testers to check out the knife handles’ balance, comfort, and the force transmission from the handles to the blades. Then Consumer Reports’ writer Paul Hope, who also happens to be a trained chef, used the knives in his home kitchen.

Paul Hope, a consumer reports home editor, stated, “One of the hardest things you can do in the kitchen is to work with raw chicken. So I used each knife for that and to prep a variety of veggies.”

Which ones sliced, diced, and deboned the best? According to testers, this Henckels Premio 8-inch chef’s knife seems to fit every hand. The contoured handle is comfortable to grip, and the weight of the blade feels

just right– not too heavy and not too light. The heftier Wusthof classic 8-inch has a traditional design for the best classic design; the blade is a single piece of steel that runs from tip to handle.

The best budget pick? This KitchenAid classic forged 8-inch triple-rivet chef knife–although it’s not made of carbon steel, the blade cuts easily.

To keep them sharp, don’t put them loose in drawers or put them in the dishwasher – the blades can get knocked around and dulled.