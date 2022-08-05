(WSYR-TV) — Summer flying by too fast? As the summer vacation season draws to a close, Consumer Reports says the month of August is jam-packed with opportunities to save big during Labor Day and back-to-school sales.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows

exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are top products to look out for in this month’s

Best Time to Buy.

The back-to-school shopping season has already begun, and there are plenty of discounts on

everything your kids will need to head back to the classroom. That includes tech devices like

laptops, tablets, and headphones, as well as clothing, backpacks, notebooks, and everything else

you’ll need.

Send your kid off to school right with a speedy new laptop. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

(64GB) is now on sale for $390 at Amazon. CR says the reasonably priced laptop has a touch

screen and comes with a fast, more efficient solid state drive.

If you’re looking for something lighter, you can find a great deal on a tablet. The Samsung

Galaxy Tab S8 now costs $565 at Amazon.

And as Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, CR says to look out for even more

deals.

Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year, but you can find savings as early as mid-August. You can

expect to see discounts on big-ticket items like large appliances, mattresses, and other summer

seasonal products.

Host your Labor Day party with a kamado-style grill. The Kamado Joe Classic II 18″ Grill is

now on sale for $915 at Amazon and Walmart. CR says this is the best kamado grill it has

tested.

And finally, whether it’s for cleaning your house or a college dorm, CR says August is a great

month to score deals on vacuum cleaners.

The Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away is a CR Best Buy and is now $250 at Amazon and

Home Depot. CR says the bagless upright vacuum excels at removing embedded dirt from

carpets and performs well when cleaning bare floors.

Are you looking for something else this month? CR says August is a great month to find deals

on wireless routers, microwave ovens, printers, steam irons, computers, and dehumidifiers.

Have a great end to the summer!