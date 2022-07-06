(WSYR-TV) — With Fourth of July sales and the addition of Amazon’s Prime Day coming later this month, Consumer Reports says July is the perfect month to score big savings on some of its top-tested products.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-rated products all year long, so they

know exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are top products to look out for in this

month’s Best Time to Buy.

With July Fourth at the beginning of the month, we see a ton of deals on mattresses especially, as well as large appliances. Retailers start to roll out their July Fourth sales well ahead of the holiday, so you can already find savings.

Even if loud fireworks keep you awake on the Fourth, holiday savings could finally lead to

getting a good night’s sleep. The GhostBed Queen Memory Foam mattress, is now on sale for

$977 at GhostBed. CR says the foam mattress earns top marks in its tests for petite back

sleepers.

And with temperatures on the rise outside, now might finally be the time to get a new

refrigerator to keep food and drinks cold on the inside. The LG LRFXC2416S refrigerator is

now $3,098 at Home Depot. CR says it’s the one of the best French-door refrigerators we’ve

tested in 2022.

Another big-ticket item on the summer holiday sale list is a washing machine. The LG

WT7005CW washing machine is a CR Best Buy and is now $599 at Best Buy, Home Depot,

and LG.

And as we approach the middle of the month, make sure to mark your calendars for July 12 and 13. It’s Prime Day at Amazon, one of the best times of the year to shop. You’ll see deals

comparable to Black Friday’s, and not just at Amazon: Other major retailers have sales as well.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Speaker is a CR Best Buy and is currently $250 at Amazon.

But keep in mind that this price may drop for Prime Day.

And finally, make your cookouts shine this summer with a new kamado charcoal grill.

The Kamado Joe Classic II grill is now on sale for $914 at Amazon and Walmart. CR says it’s

the best kamado grill we’ve tested.

Are you looking for something else this month? CR says July is a month to find deals on almost anything, including dryers, dehumidifiers, home security cameras, microwave ovens, and a whole lot more.