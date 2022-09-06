(WSYR-TV) — With Labor Day around the corner and the seasonal shift from summer to fall now here, September is a great month for savings. And as Consumer Reports points out, this month might be the perfect time to score a deal on a tech item that typically never leaves your side.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are top ones to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Thanks to Labor Day sales, during the first half of the month you’re going to see some great discounts on large appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers, and refrigerators.

The Whirlpool Top-Freezer Refrigerator is a CR Best Buy and is now on sale for $529 at Appliances Connection and Best Buy. CR says it’s a great budget refrigerator that’s one of the top performers for its size.

And although you can finally use your air conditioner less, now is the perfect time to buy one as retailers begin to off-load their summer products. The Frigidaire Window AC is now $249.99 at Appliances Connection. CR says this window AC performs well for comfort and ease of use.

And while the weather is still pleasant, tackle that leftover tree work you put off during the summer with a new chainsaw. The EGO battery-powered chainsaw is now $366.75 at Amazon

And finally, keep your eyes and ears open for smartphone savings. Apple typically announces its new iPhone in September, and while nothing is official just yet, signs are pointing toward that new phone being announced this month. Because of that, you can expect older model iPhones to start to drop in price at carriers and retailers.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently $1,099 at full price. But look for discounts and other offers as the month goes on and through the rest of the year. It’s CR’s top-rated smartphone, with one of the longest battery life spans of all the current models tested, and it has an additional wide-angle and zoom camera.

Looking for something else this month? CR says September is a great month to find deals on grills, air purifiers, leaf blowers, wood stains, replacement windows, and smart speakers.

Have a great September!