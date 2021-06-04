Consumer reports: what to do with your vaccine card

CONSUMER REPORT — Like many of us, Leticia Varela received the COVID vaccine.

“As soon as I got my second dose and have my vaccination card. I feel that I’m doing my part to stop this virus from spreading,” Varela said.

The first thing you want to do is take a picture of both sides of your card. Consumer Reports Health Editor, Kevin Loria, says the most important info on that card is the drug and lot numbers.

“Those numbers allow the manufacturers to track where and when different batches were made, to better trace and coordinate a response if contamination or other problems are detected,” said Loria.

If you’d like to add an extra layer of protection to the card, several office supply stores, like Staples and Office Depot, will laminate them for free. Just make sure you’ve gotten all the necessary doses before you laminate.

Then, store the card where you keep other important documents, like your passport and birth certificate.

“I keep my card in my drawer together with my passport, my Social Security card and other important documents and I don’t even take it out of the house,” said Varela.

But what happens if you lose your card? “If you lose your card, don’t panic. Contact the location where you got your shot. They keep a record of everyone they have vaccinated and file it with the state’s immunization registry,” health editor Loria said.

You can find a list of different state health department immunization registries and contact details on the CDC’s website.