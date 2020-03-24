Live Now
White House briefing on COVID-19
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance

Free trial offers could cost you: Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports
Posted: / Updated:

CONSUMER REPORTS — Online free trials sound tempting. They’re for everything from grocery delivery to skin creams to dietary supplements. But few things in life are free with no strings attached. As Consumer Reports explains, some of those offers are actually designed to take your hard-earned cash.

The Federal Trade Commission has sued companies that offer free trials but then charge
consumers recurring fees for products they may not want anymore.

Complaints about not-so-free trials doubled between 2015 and 2017. It’s not surprising that so
many consumers fall for them. After all, plenty of legitimate companies offer free samples all
the time. But how can you tell if you’re getting a deal or just getting duped?

If you’re interested in a free trial offer, it’s always a good practice to research the company first
online to check for reviews or complaints. They may provide warning signs that an offer isn’t
legitimate.

CR also says to read the fine print and see what the process is for getting a refund or canceling.
Also check the links to make sure they’re legitimate. If there’s a phone number, try it to make
sure there’s someone at the other end.

If you do sign up for a free trial, CR recommends keeping receipts, email, and screenshots from
the transaction. Keep all the documentation handy just in case you have to dispute any charges
with your bank credit card. And if you want to cancel when the trial is over, be sure to set a
reminder in your cell-phone’s calendar, otherwise your credit card could be charged.

Credit card companies are responding to this problem. Last year Mastercard announced a new
policy that requires a merchant offering free trials to get permission from consumers before they can hit them with recurring charges. And in April, Visa will require merchants offering these kinds of promotions to remind cardholders when they’re near the end of a trial period.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected