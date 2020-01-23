Healthy seafood choices: Consumer Reports

Live Now
Consumer Reports
CONSUMER REPORTS — If eating healthier is one of your New Year’s resolutions, maybe you’re thinking about adding seafood to your diet. It can be loaded with nutrients, but some varieties provide more health benefits than others, and a few might even pose a health risk.

Consumer Reports sorts through the science to deliver some healthy seafood recommendations.

Increasing fish and seafood in your diet promotes heart health and reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease. You should aim for 8 ounces per week, or about two servings.

Many seafood options are high in protein as well as omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce blood clots that can cause heart attacks and strokes.

CR recommends getting omega-3s by eating seafood instead of taking a fish-oil supplement.

A few great choices include:

  • Anchovies
  • Atlantic mackerel
  • Pacific chub mackerel
  • Herring
  • Oysters
  • Sardines
  • Trout
  • Wild and Alaskan salmon (canned or fresh)

More good choices, but with slightly less omega-3, include:

  • Canned light tuna
  • Catfish
  • Crab
  • Flounder
  • Sole
  • Lobster
  • Shrimp (wild and most U.S. farmed)
  • Tilapia
  • Scallops
  • Wild squid

One thing to keep in mind is that eating more fish could increase your risk of mercury intake.

To reduce your exposure to mercury, CR says to eat these types of fish rarely, if ever:

  • Bigeye tuna
  • Gulf tilefish
  • King mackerel
  • Marlin
  • Orange roughy

If you want to venture into seafood but avoid breaking the bank, CR recommends trying out the following:

  • Anchovies
  • Sardines
  • Canned salmon
  • Light-chunk canned tuna

