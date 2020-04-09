High-tech way to keep out of the doctor’s office: Consumer Reports

CONSUMER REPORTS — While the world’s attention is focused on the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean adults and kids might not need a doctor for other reasons. — but during these times, is it even safe to see your doctor? Consumer Reports reveals some high-tech ways to get an office visit without ever leaving your home.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we work, shop, and even see the doctor.

Joel Keehn, Consumer Reports Investigative Editor says “In times like now with the coronavirus going on, if you want to see a physician and you don’t want to go into a doctor’s office, where there might be, you know, more likely to be germs being spread around, you can accomplish a lot of stuff through, you know, from video chatting, or even just emailing your physician.”

Here are some ways to get healthcare at home.

First, check with your primary care doctor – they may offer some form of telemedicine, including by video chat, phone or email.

You can also check with your insurance company.

Many offer access to at-home healthcare options.

There are also telemedicine options if you’re uninsured.

“If you have no insurance at all, the walk-in clinics or urgent care clinics can be an affordable way to get care on a given day, ” Keehn says.

Your local urgent care or walk-in retail clinic may offer video consults with a healthcare provider quickly for a flat fee. CVS Minute Clinics, for example, has video visits 24/7 for $59 in most states.

And, if you live in a major metropolitan area, a growing number of tech companies are moving into the healthcare space offering virtual care.

Carbon Health, for example, accepts many insurance plans and also offers a virtual visit for a $49 flat fee.

Telemedicine can be helpful in deciding whether you need to go to the doctor’s office or to the ER. But, it’s important to remember though that if you suspect an emergency, call 911 right away. ​[4:18 PM] Sierra McLean

Need something like contact lenses or a hearing aid?

There are a number of companies offering online eye exams and hearing tests, though some health care providers say those tests are not a substitute for a comprehensive in-office exam

