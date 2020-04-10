Keep reading with CR’s top tablets: Consumer Reports

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

CONSUMER REPORTS — Maybe you’ve cleaned every closet and streamed every show of interest to you. What’s left to do at home? How about reading? Your local library is probably closed. So Consumer Reports reveals the best e-readers and tablets to download tons of free books, music and movies.

Amazon Kindle e-readers are top-rated by CR for their long battery life and legible screen. If you want more flexibility, a tablet is a more well-rounded device. The flip side is that tablets can be more expensive. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2019 Tablet costs around $330 and is a good choice.

Don’t have a tablet or e-reader? You don’t need to buy one. Although harder on the eyes, apps like Overdrive and Libby also work on a laptop or smartphone.

If you prefer to listen to a book, try Hoopla, where your library card gets you access to thousands of audiobooks along with music and movies.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can access free e-books using Prime Reading and the Kindle app.

And check out the Library of Congress online, as well as Project Gutenberg, a website that offers free digital copies of mostly older books.

Another great resource now that schools have moved online is Audible, which is letting students stream thousands of audiobooks free!

When life finally returns to normal, all of this e-reading might inspire you to pick up a book at your local library in person.

