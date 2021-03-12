Keep your electronic documents safe: Consumer Reports

CONSUMER REPORTS — It’s tax time and if you’re going to download financial documents and file electronically, Consumer Reports says it’s also a good time to make sure your technology is up to the task of keeping your personal information safe and secure.

Paired with direct deposit, electronic filing is the fastest way to get a refund. But is it safe?

“The IRS says all tax prep software will now have multi-factor authentication, which asks users for an extra bit of info to login, like a code sent to their email,” said Yael Grauer, Consumer Reports Security Editor.

Because even if someone steals your password, multi-factor authentication, often called two-factor, could still stop them from getting into your account. But before you even file, Consumer Rerports says take a few minutes to make sure your sensitive online accounts and your router are secured using strong passwords.

Use a string of random words, numbers and special characters, something no one could guess. Or, better yet, consider using a password manager so you don’t have to remember all of them.

Grauer said, “Our top-rated password manager is 1Password. It’s the only one we tested to earn top marks for data privacy, data security, and usability.”

You can also protect your personal tax information by simply looking for the HTTPS or a little lock at the beginning of the web address. Otherwise, it could be a fraudulent site.

“Sites with HTTPS use encryption to prevent any information you exchange from being spied on or changed while it’s traveling across the internet,” Grauer said.

Newer iPhones and Android phones come with encryption already enabled. It’s also available for Mac and Windows computers, you may just need to enable it in the security settings. So if either is lost or stolen, your personal data can’t be accessed.

Consumer Reports has created a free online security planner to help you secure your devices and accounts.