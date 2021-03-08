Make your own yogurt at home: Consumer Reports

CONSUMER REPORTS — It’s surprising how much added sugars can lurk in our favorite foods, including ones we think of as healthy. That’s especially true with many supermarket yogurts. So why not skip those altogether? Consumer Reports reveals the simple way to make homemade yogurt that offers all of the pros, that’s protein and probiotics, without the cons.

We often think of yogurt as a healthy food, but look carefully at nutrition labels and you are likely to see they are often loaded with added sugars. Consumer Reports says you can control added sugars, get in some calcium and probiotics and save money by making your own yogurt at home.

“You can buy freeze-dried yogurt cultures online or at health food stores, but if you have a favorite brand of plain yogurt already, just save a few tablespoons of it and use that as a starter for your homemade yogurt,” said Perry Santanachote, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

After that, all you’ll need is milk and a food thermometer.

“You can use any type of pasteurized dairy milk you’d like, but avoid those labeled ultra-pasteurized because your yogurt won’t thicken up properly,” Santanachote said.

Santanachote says while making yogurt is easy, there are several steps you’ll need to carefully follow. Here’s the gist. You’ll need to heat the milk to 185 degrees Fahrenheit and maintain that temperature for ten minutes. Then, let your milk sit until it reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Skim it, then add your starter. After that, it will need to ferment for up to 12 hours in your oven, with the light on and oven off. Then into the fridge to thicken for another eight to 12 hours.

Consumer Reports also checked out some other ways to make homemade yogurt, using the sous vide method and the instant pot.

“The sous vide method delivered consistently excellent yogurt, every time. The instant pot should have been able to also maintain a constant temperature, but the results were disappointing even after fermenting it for three times longer than the sous vide yogurt,” Santanachote said.

If you’d rather leave your yogurt to the pros, Consumer Reports says this Fage TruBlend Low Fat Greek Yogurt is one of the healthier options at the grocery store. It has no added sugars and Consumer Reports taste testers said it has a thick, full fat dairy texture.

Consumer Reports says homemade yogurt is good for up to two weeks in the fridge, but if you want to use some of it for a new batch, you should do that within a week. You can find that detailed DIY yogurt recipe at the Consumer Reports website.