Relief from hidden cable TV fees: Consumer Reports

CONSUMER REPORTS — Look closely at your cable bill — you might be surprised to find fees you never heard of that are driving up the cost.

Some of those fees include Broadcast TV fee, regional sports fee, set-top box or rental fees and many more. Add it all up and, according to a Consumer Reports report, the average cable subscriber pays near $450 in customer-imposed fees every year.

So, how can you cut those pesky fees? If you guessed cutting the cable TV cord, you’re right. A good quality digital antenna costs around $35 dollars and can tune in to local TV stations for free.

Streaming services on your smart TV or smart device might charge a monthly subscription fee, but that’s it.

Relief might be o the way from Washington. Congress passed a law last December that does three basic things: