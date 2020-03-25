Closings
Stay active and exercise from home: Consumer Reports

CONSUMER REPORTS — As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, millions of people are staying home. And for many, that means not going out to a gym. But that doesn’t mean you have to give up your workout altogether. Consumer Reports shows you some easy ways to make exercising at home part of your healthy daily routine.

With the closing of many businesses, including gyms, people are working out at home, not only
to stay physically and mentally healthy but also to avoid going stir-crazy.

But if you’re not sure what to do, here are some options. Online training or a training app can
give you a workout with the flexibility of doing it at home on your own time.

If you’re lucky enough to have a treadmill or elliptical, now is the time to dust it off if it’s just
sitting in a corner. You should try to do a little cardio every day to boost your energy and clear
your mind.

If you don’t have a cardio machine, try going up and down the stairs, jump rope, or even try some jumping jacks. You can also do some high-intensity interval training.

Strength training helps preserve muscle mass and maintain metabolism, and it can be done
effectively using little more than your own bodyweight or small hand weights.

The goal is to stay active and healthy while at home with your family.

The minimum recommended amount of 2.5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise a week
has been shown to help reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes,
and even depression. For more tips and information, go to CR.org.

