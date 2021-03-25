What is WiFi 6?: Consumer Reports

CONSUMER REPORTS — These days, your WiFi might be your family’s connection to the world. But you know the problem: It doesn’t always work as well as it should. As Consumer Reports explains, upgrading to the latest generation of wireless routers could fix your wifi woes once and for all.

About a year ago, WiFi 6 routers were kind of hard to find, but nowadays, they’re pretty much everywhere.

So, what is WiFi 6? It’s the latest version of the WiFi networking standard. That’s just some tech jargon, but here’s what you really care about:

“It transfers data faster and it handles more data, more devices at the same time, better than older WiFi standards,” Nicholas De Leon said.

That means faster, more stable connectivity. And WiFi 6 routers are the first to have built-in support for WPA3, the latest wireless encryption standard, which makes it harder for hackers to access your private data. And you don’t have to worry about compatibility issues with older devices because different generations of WiFi are designed to communicate with each other.

De Leon said, “Because WiFi 6 routers are more efficient, your older devices may see better performance.”

Ready to upgrade? Consider the Netgear Nighthawk mesh network, a Consumer Reports’ Best Buy. It has automatic firmware updating and Consumer Rerports says it’s easy to set up and does an excellent job of sending out the WiFi signal.

Since a lot of upcoming tech is expected to be WiFi 6 certified, upgrading your router now is kind of like future-proofing your home network. And it just might stop your kids from complaining.

If you rent your router, check with your internet service provider to see if it offers a WiFi 6 upgrade, but be sure to ask about the total cost since it might increase your monthly bill.