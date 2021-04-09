What to buy in April: Consumer Reports

CONSUMER REPORTS — It’s probably time to gear up with some new products for the ins and outs of your home. The experts at Consumer Reports reveal some great April deals on products that stood out in their tests.

The sounds of spring are here, Consumer Reports style. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many products all year long, so they know exactly when they go on deep discount.

Here are top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy. First up, grills.

“April is the first time of the year that you’ll start to see sales on grills and a large reason for that is because retailers have this backstock of older models that they need to get rid of to make room for the newer ones, so they discount them,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.

Consumer Reports found this Dyna-Glo barrel-style charcoal grill for $223 at Walmart and Wayfair. In Consumer Report’s tests, this grill scores well in cooking evenness, convenience, and cleaning.

Another April favorite on sale is lawn mowers. One deal that stands out is the Ego battery-powered mower for $500 at Lowe’s. And fall is not the only time a leaf blower comes in handy. The Ego battery-powered handheld leaf blower is available for $160 at Amazon and Lowe’s.

And while you plan to spend more time outdoors, don’t forget about spring cleaning your indoor digs.

Gordon said, “Consumers are thinking more about spring cleaning, and retailers know that, and so to make sure that they’re the ones that are getting people’s business, they offer deeper discounts.”

Consumer Reports found the Shark Rotator bagless upright vacuum for $250 at Amazon. And finally, remember to keep your curb appeal this month with a string trimmer. The Snapper battery-powered string trimmer is $241 at Amazon and Home Depot.

Have a great month with your brand new gear.

Consumer Reports says the deals included should last for at least a week.