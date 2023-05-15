SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As this school year winds down, families of the region’s largest school district are just learning about changes to next year’s class schedule.
Most buildings in the district will begin classes anywhere from 10 to 25 minutes earlier each day.
The new times were posted Sunday to the district’s Facebook page. Current start and dismissal times are available on page 4 of the district’s “Calendar Handbook.”
The earlier start times contradict formal guidance from the CDC and American Association of Pediatrics, which suggest middle and high schools begin classes at 8:30 a.m. or later to allow enough sleep time for teenagers.
School districts have considered opening school later. The East Syracuse-Minoa District enacted a later schedule in recent years. ES-M high schools begin at 8:50 a.m., almost 90 minutes later than SCSD students will start classes this fall.
Changes in Syracuse City School District Start Times
|School
|Grades
|Current Start
|Current Dismissal
|Next Year’s Start
|Next Year’s Dismissal
|Bellevue Elem. School
|PK-5
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|Brighton Academy
|6-8
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Clary Middle School
|6-8
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Corcoran High School
|9-12
|7:50 a.m.
|2:26 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Delaware Primary
|PK-5
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Dr. Weeks Elem. School
|PK-5
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|Ed Smith PK-8
|PK-8
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Elmcrest
Children’s Center
|8:40 a.m.
|2:40 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Expeditionary Learning Middle School (ELMS)
|6-8
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Franklin Elem. School
|PK-5
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Frazer PK-8
|PK-8
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Grant Middle School
|6-8
|7:50 a.m.
|3:10 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|H.W. Smith PK-8
|PK-8
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Henninger High School
|9-12
|7:50 a.m.
|2:26 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Huntington PK-8
|PK-8
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Institute of Tech. (ITC)
|9-12
|7:50 a.m.
|2:26 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Lincoln Middle School
|6-8
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|McCarthy at Beard
|7:50 a.m.
|2:00 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|McKinley-Brighton
Elem. School
|PK-5
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|Meachem Elem. School
|PK-5
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|Montessori at LeMoyne
|PK-5
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Nottingham High School
|9-12
|7:50 a.m.
|2:26 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Oasis Academy
|K-8
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Porter Elem. School
|PK-5
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Promising Futures Leadership Acad. (PFLA)
|9-12
|7:50 a.m.
|2:00 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|PSLA at Fowler
|9-12
|7:50 a.m.
|2:26 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Roberts PK-8
|PK-8
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Salem Hyde Elem. School
|PK-6
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Seymour Dual Language
|PK-5
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|STEAM @ Dr. King
|PK-5
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|Syracuse Latin PK-8
|PK-8
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
|Syracuse STEM @ Blodgett
|6-8
|7:45 a.m.
|2:15 p.m.
|7:25 a.m.
|1:55 p.m.
|Van Duyn Elem. School
|PK-5
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|9:15 a.m.
|3:45 p.m.
|Webster Elem. School
|PK-5
|8:30 a.m.
|3:00 p.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|2:50 p.m.
A spokesperson for the Syracuse City School District is working to answer NewsChannel 9’s questions about the changes.