SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As this school year winds down, families of the region’s largest school district are just learning about changes to next year’s class schedule.

Most buildings in the district will begin classes anywhere from 10 to 25 minutes earlier each day.

The new times were posted Sunday to the district’s Facebook page. Current start and dismissal times are available on page 4 of the district’s “Calendar Handbook.”

The earlier start times contradict formal guidance from the CDC and American Association of Pediatrics, which suggest middle and high schools begin classes at 8:30 a.m. or later to allow enough sleep time for teenagers.

School districts have considered opening school later. The East Syracuse-Minoa District enacted a later schedule in recent years. ES-M high schools begin at 8:50 a.m., almost 90 minutes later than SCSD students will start classes this fall.

Changes in Syracuse City School District Start Times

School Grades Current Start Current Dismissal Next Year’s Start Next Year’s Dismissal Bellevue Elem. School PK-5 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. Brighton Academy 6-8 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Clary Middle School 6-8 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Corcoran High School 9-12 7:50 a.m. 2:26 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Delaware Primary PK-5 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Dr. Weeks Elem. School PK-5 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. Ed Smith PK-8 PK-8 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Elmcrest

Children’s Center 8:40 a.m. 2:40 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Expeditionary Learning Middle School (ELMS) 6-8 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Franklin Elem. School PK-5 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Frazer PK-8 PK-8 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Grant Middle School 6-8 7:50 a.m. 3:10 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. H.W. Smith PK-8 PK-8 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Henninger High School 9-12 7:50 a.m. 2:26 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Huntington PK-8 PK-8 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Institute of Tech. (ITC) 9-12 7:50 a.m. 2:26 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Lincoln Middle School 6-8 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. McCarthy at Beard 7:50 a.m. 2:00 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. McKinley-Brighton

Elem. School PK-5 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. Meachem Elem. School PK-5 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. Montessori at LeMoyne PK-5 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Nottingham High School 9-12 7:50 a.m. 2:26 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Oasis Academy K-8 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Porter Elem. School PK-5 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Promising Futures Leadership Acad. (PFLA) 9-12 7:50 a.m. 2:00 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. PSLA at Fowler 9-12 7:50 a.m. 2:26 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Roberts PK-8 PK-8 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Salem Hyde Elem. School PK-6 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Seymour Dual Language PK-5 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. STEAM @ Dr. King PK-5 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. Syracuse Latin PK-8 PK-8 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Syracuse STEM @ Blodgett 6-8 7:45 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 7:25 a.m. 1:55 p.m. Van Duyn Elem. School PK-5 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. 9:15 a.m. 3:45 p.m. Webster Elem. School PK-5 8:30 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 8:20 a.m. 2:50 p.m. Source: Syracuse City School District

A spokesperson for the Syracuse City School District is working to answer NewsChannel 9’s questions about the changes.