Cool Schools: Students at Immaculate Conception School celebrate Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As we all take some time to give thanks this Thanksgiving, students at the Immaculate Conception School in Fayetteville have been spending time on the same topic. As their way of giving thanks, they gave back.

Last week, students from kindergarten through 5th grade gathered at the church to listen to the 6th graders read their alphabets of Thanksgiving during their prayer service.

The entire school also participated in a food drive. For the past few weeks, each class were given items to collect for a food drive with the Fayetteville Manlius Food Pantry. Fifth graders loaded up their van with things like pancake mix, canned fruits and soups, which were dropped off to help feed those in need.

The Thanksgiving celebrations continue. Kindergarteners learned about the first Thanksgiving through reading and then had a feast! Each student was also given a cookie to decorate. The fun and games all set up with the help of parents.