CoreLife Eatery in Watertown opens doors to North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A greatly anticipated restaurant is officially open in the North Country.

The Central New York health food chain, CoreLife Eatery announced back in March 2021 that it would be opening a location in Watertown, New York.

Exactly three months later, the doors of the brand-new restaurant, are open to customers.

CoreLife Co-Founder John Caveny shared why he believes the restaurant will be a good fit for the North Country community as summer begins.

“It’s a really good fit and locations and areas where it’s tough to find good, healthy alternatives to eat on a regular basis,” stated Caveny. “We feel like when we come to a market like Watertown, we’re just a really fresh experience for people that are looking to eat well.”

First-day visitors, Ashlie Cobb was visiting to celebrate her daughter’s birthday and shared her excitement on the opening.

“We go here in Syracuse all the time and [my daughter] loves it here,” shared Cobb. “It’s a healthy alternatives compare compared to all the other chain places in town. This has good things to eat, so it’s exciting.”

Other feedback from first-day customers included statements such as “this couldn’t have come sooner,” and “the North Country needed this as a healthier option.”

The menu at CoreLife Eatery features many options for gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diets. Additionally, all meals can be made to accommodate any allergy or dietary restriction.

And after two days of free previews, Caveny shared some of the feedback employees have heard from new customers.

“The number one thing we hear from people is ‘thank you for coming,’ ‘thanks for being here.’ Pete and his team have done a wonderful job of having a great crew and a really beautiful building,” expressed Caveny. “We would just like to be known as the place that gets something really great to eat.”

New features at CoreLife include wrap options, tacos and a new app-based point system.

Following its opening on June 4, CoreLife Eatery will be open every day in Watertown from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located on County Route 22 next to WalMart and Sam’s Club.