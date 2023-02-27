VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Turning Stone Resort Casino is bringing country music to the Casino this summer with GRAMMY award-winning country duo, Dan + Shay!

The country music duo will perform at the Turning Stone’s Event Center on August 12 at 8:00 p.m. for a concert filled with music from their highly anticipated fourth studio album, Good Things.

Tickets for the concert start at $49 and can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Box Office or by calling 877.833.SHOW or online at Ticketmaster.

In the ten years since they formed, Dan + Shay have garnered over 10 billion global career streams to date, 46 total RIAA certifications and achieved nine No. 1 singles on country radio.

Dan + Shay’s Good Things is the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release, with over two billion global streams, their single “10,000 Hours” from the album became the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.

They currently have another No.1 single, “Glad You Exist,” which recently earned Platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada and marks their sixth consecutive chart-topper with over two million equivalents to date.

The group became the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2021, with 3 consecutive wins since the category’s inception (2021 – “10,000 Hours,” 2020 – “Speechless,” 2019 – “Tequila”).

The duo wrapped their explosive and highly anticipated headlining Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour in 2021, which spanned 33 shows and garnered 400,000 total tickets, and are coming back in 2023 with only three select concerts, and Turning Stone’s is one of them.