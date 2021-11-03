DA: “No credible evidence” linking Richard Matt to murder of Deborah Meindl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says there is no credible evidence linking Richard Matt to the murder of Deborah Meindl.

Matt is known for his 2015 escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, alongside David Sweat.

Weeks after his escape, Matt was shot dead by law enforcement officers. But Sweat was later captured and taken back into custody.

MORE | David Sweat moved to fourth different prison since 2015 escape

Before their escape, Sweat and Matt were behind bars for murder, and the case of Matt was connected to western New York.

Matt was an Erie County native. More than two decades ago, he was convicted of killing and dismembering North Tonawanda businessman William Rickerson.

Eventually, he ended up spending time in a Mexican prison in relation to a separate homicide.

MORE | Dead prison escapee Richard Matt had WNY ties

Now, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says some attorneys are trying to connect Matt to another homicide — that of Deborah Meindl.

District Attorney John Flynn dismissed these assertions in a new statement released Wednesday morning.

“There is no credible evidence to link Richard Matt to the murder of Deborah Meindl. There is also no evidence that Deborah Meindl had a romantic relationship with Detective David Bentley,” Flynn says. “These two narratives asserted by defense counsel representing Brian Scott Lorenzo and James Pugh are false.”

Read the rest of Flynn’s statement below: