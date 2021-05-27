DEC officer helps save baby ducks from tree

WOODRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 12, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police Officer (ECO) Grose received a report about baby wood ducks found in Sullivan County.

A company was clearing trees in the area, and one of the workers found the baby ducks in one of the trees. The employee then notified the DEC of their findings.

Officer Grose arrived and located 10 babies and two eggs about to hatch. Grose contacted a local wildlife rehabilitator, who advised that the best course of action would be to return to the ducks to a nearby tree.

The lively and vocal ducklings quickly adapted to their new home.