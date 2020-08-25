Delta airlines to furlough nearly 2,000 pilots in October

(WSYR-TV) — Delta Airlines says it will furlough nearly 2,000 pilots in October.

Delta says it has a pilot overstaffing situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and early retirements won’t solve the issue.

Currently Delta has more than 11,000 active pilots but it only needs around 9,500 pilots for their peak flying period, which is expected to hit in the summer of 2021.

