Deputies looking for convicted sex offender who failed notify officials of a change of address

UPDATE: James Burdett was charged on Feb 19, 2019.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you On The Lookout for a convicted sex offender who failed to notify authorities about a change of address.

James Burdett, 35, was originally arrested by Syracuse Police this past July for failing to notify officials of an address change and has not returned to court or notified the registry of his whereabouts.

He is a Level One sex offender, so he is not listed on the New York State registry, but he is still required to tell police where he’s living.

“Not knowing where he is at, gives him the opportunity to go re-offend,” said Sgt. Mike Norton with the Sheriff’s Office.

He has been arrested for registry violations in the past. Burdett has also been arrested for burglary, supplying alcohol to a minor and probation violation.

Burdett is 6’0″ and weighs 200 pounds.

He has brown hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his left forearm.

Sheriff’s deputies believe that he is homeless.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, give investigators a call at 315-435-3020.