SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department told NewsChannel 9 that detectives are interviewing the man who was shot outside Destiny USA over the weekend, as part of the work to track down the man who fired the gun.

As of Monday, three days after the shooting, police didn’t have anyone in custody.

The shooting happened outside the bridge walkway over Hiawatha Boulevard that takes shoppers from the Solar Street parking lots to the Canyon wing of the mall.

Before the shooting, police say the men involved were in an argument inside the mall. When asked, a deputy chief declined to say what store the men’s argument began.

While police quickly labeled the shooting as an “isolated incident,” the sound scared people and triggered a temporary mall lockdown. Some shoppers were stuck behind store’s closed gates.

Destiny USA has not responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment.

It took mall management six days to respond after a 14-year-old fired into a mall trash can in February.