SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re having trouble finding a gift for a family member or even a Secret Santa, there are two gift types in 2022 that are on the rise this holiday season!

Shop sustainable gifts

In a recent study from Smarty, 66 percent of consumers are shopping more sustainably this holiday season by avoiding fast fashion brands and choosing longer delivery times.

Other ways to shop sustainably:

64 percent of shoppers are shopping online instead of in-store

42 percent of shoppers are using delivery options that allow consolidating packages

35 percent of shoppers are using recyclable gift wrapping to send packages

33 percent of shoppers are exclusively at sustainably-focused retailers

Shop digital gifts

The study also showed that digital gifts were on the top of consumers wish lists as 59 percent of shoppers are gifting yearly streaming TV subscriptions.

Top streaming services shoppers bought from:

76 percent of shoppers bought services from Netflix

57 percent of shoppers bought services from Hulu

50 percent of shoppers bought services from Disney+

37 percent of shoppers bought services from Paramount+

37 percent of shoppers bought services from Peacock

The study also asked consumers where they shop to find the best gifts and 70 percent said Walmart, 62 percent said Amazon, and Target rounded up the third spot.