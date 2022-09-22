(WSYR-TV) — A $1,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting a cat in the head, Cortland County SPCA says.

The money is sponsored and provided for by the New York State Humane Association.

Cortland SPCA says that on Wednesday, September 21, at around 12 p.m. their SPCA Law Enforcement Department went to 786 NY-221 Country Meadows Mobile Home Park in the Town of Harford to respond to a call from a pet owner saying their cat was shot in the face/head.

The shorthair, black/grey/tan boy house cat named Winston was found nearby the pet owner’s residence, in a have-a-heart trap, and was shot in the face/head.

Winston the cat was still alive and taken to Cornell Companion Animal Hospital for emergency care.

SPCA says Winston has been treated for his injuries and although seems stable, he has lost the use of one of his eyes.

If you or someone you know has information about who might have shot Winston, or a tip that could further the investigation, contact SPCA Senior Investigator Kelly Brown at 607-749-0824 or by email at KBrown@cortlandspca.org. Your information will be confidential.

Monetary donations are being taken for the cost of surgery and the ongoing care of Winston, the SPCA says.

The SPCA’s law enforcement was assisted by New York State Police and New York State Environmental Conservation Police.