The black Christmas tree is having a moment right now. Check out all of your options before you decide on the one that’s best for you.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As more people begin to head into Downtown Syracuse for the holiday festivities, the Downtown Committee will be highlighting the shopping stores, unique gift options and experiences all throughout the festive area!

Starting on Friday, November 25, check out the Downtown Committee’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram where they will showcase different shopping options and experiences every single day through Christmas Eve on December 24.

Their website will also give detailed guides to help people easily explore Downtown Syracuse during the holiday season. This Downtown Syracuse Holiday Guide will showcase the following four sections:

Holiday Pop-Up Shops

This section highlights places to encourage people to buy local products, art pieces, crafts and unique items that would be a gift like no other.

Holiday Experiences

Here you will find family-friendly experiences, including the city of Syracuse’s Tree Lighting event, the Menorah Lighting, special programs like the Nutcracker Twist at the Landmark, the Gingerbread Gallery and more!

Downtown Deals

Discounts and sales can be found in this section of the holiday guide. You can get your holiday gifts at a great rate and support local businesses too!

Window Wonderland Walk & Contest

For the seventh year, the Window Wonderland Walk & Contest helps to boost the spirits of citizens and attracts potential customers in the downtown area.

The Downtown Committee says this year dozens of businesses will decorate the fronts of their stores to engage customers with a winter and holiday scene.

All the displays will be unveiled on Friday, November 25 and you can vote for your favorite!

How to vote

Community members can vote for their favorite window display from Friday, November 25 through January 1, 2023. An “Official Window Wonderland Contest Entry” sign will be on the business window to show that they are participating in the contest along with a QR code that will take you to a link to vote.

Winning displays will be announced in the Downtown Committee’s News & Events newsletter on Tuesday, January 3.

The first place business will receive a grand prize of $500, second will receive $250 and third will take home $100.