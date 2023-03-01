SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks is here! The event starts Wednesday, March 1 and continues through Wednesday, March 15.

Explore dozens of participating restaurants located throughout Downtown Syracuse over this fun food-filled event that will allow you to try places you’ve never been to before.

The Central New York community is invited to enjoy delicious food offerings from Downtown Syracuse restaurants like Original Grain, La Melange, Eleven Waters and more!

Restaurants in Downtown Syracuse are now planning their menus for this year’s Dining Week which celebrates its 19th anniversary this year.

The event features lunches consisting of three components for $15 or less and three-course dinner offerings for $35 or less.

Tax and gratuity are additional charges, and some restaurants may require reservations.

Not only will attendees enjoy a specialty-priced lunch and dinner from a selection of restaurants but also sweets from “sweet treat stops” including Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen and Sweet on Chocolate.

During Dining Weeks, attendees are invited to take a photo of their food and tag both the restaurant and @DowntownSyracuse on Instagram and use the hashtag #dingingweeksyr for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a restaurant of your choice in Downtown Syracuse.

Three winners will be picked at random on March 16 and be notified via private message on Instagram.

The entire list of participating restaurants and menus will be posted as they are finalized on Downtown Syracuse Dining Week’s page.