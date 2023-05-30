Rail transportation in sunny day. Smiling young man drinking wine wine on passenger train. Selective focus on the wineglass.

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drink some wine and beer while listening to live music all night on the Adirondack Railroad Beer and Wine Train.

Attendees can view the scenic countryside roll by while sipping on the best wines and brews while traveling north from the classic Utica Union Station to Remsen and back. Tickets are now on sale for the almost-three hour train tour.

During the ride, at Remsen station, passengers may partake of hot dogs and tasty snacks available for purchase in the station lobby during the 30-minute stopover.

Passengers will also receive a complimentary beer or wine glass for their beverage purchases with each adult ticket purchase.

Purchase tickets here.

Beer and Wine Trains operate on the following 2023 dates with live entertainment shown:

June 16 – Spencer Morgan

July 14 – The Dovetones

July 28 – Common Roads

August 11 – Shawn (Big Sexy) Smith

August 25 – The Rebecca Miner Trio

September 15 – Master Thieves

September 29 – Spencer Morgan

October 13 – Gridley Paige

October 20 – Max Scialdone

The trains operate from Utica Union Station on the following schedule: