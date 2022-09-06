ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you get behind the wheel this week, you’ll certainly see a lot more school buses and flashing lights.

“We need everyone on the road to pay attention to those flashing red lights,” said Chuck Paquette, the Transportation Training Coordinator in the Solvay School District. “When the red lights are flashing you must stop. I want every kid, my goal for 34 years, is to get every kid home.”

It’s not just red flashing lights you need to watch for either.

“They don’t realize how quickly those lights can change from yellow to red,” said Town of Manlius Police Captain Tina-Marie Stanton. “So you really do need to slow down once you see those yellow lights coming on. And maybe you’re even stopping as the bus is passing you with the yellow lights still on. Rather be safe than sorry.”

The numbers of people who don’t stop are startling.

“An estimated 50,000 motor vehicles illegally pass New York State school buses every day,” said James Snell, the Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board Chairperson.

In February there was a close call for two East Syracuse Minoa students. A car was passing on the right just as they were getting off the bus. Their bus driver, Jay Leo, made sure they were safe.

“That could have very easily been a fatality for those two children had the bus driver not been vigilant and not stopped those children from getting off the bus,” said Captain Stanton.

Captain Stanton has advice for families as they make their way to and from school.

“To be very aware of your surroundings, pay attention to the vehicles, make sure you’re looking left and right if you have to cross the street,” Stanton said.

It really takes all of us to ensure students are safe. Sheriff Conway said there hasn’t been a school zone-related death in recent years, thankfully. If you are ticketed fines, they range from $100 to $1,000 and you could also get between three and 11 points on your license.

School zone speed zones are in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days school is in session.