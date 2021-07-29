Drums or flats? The great chicken wing debate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We asked, and you answered. Drums or flats?
As we celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on Thursday, you helped us decide the dominant form of wing.
Obviously, the right answer is “the kind that come from Buffalo,” but specifically, we’re talking about the shape.
By just two percent, flats came out on top! The News 4 poll was posted on our Twitter page Wednesday morning.
Hear what the Wake Up! team thinks of one of Buffalo’s favorite holidays, and see more responses we received on Facebook in the video below.
