SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the holiday season early with three new items on the menu.

The menu items include the Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Cookie Butter Donut, and the Pancake Wake-up Wrap.

The fast food and beverage chain will also bring back its Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, Holiday Blend Coffee and Cranberry Orange Muffin.

The Holiday Blend Coffee is a limited batch series that features a medium roast with notes of molasses and dried fruit. The warming coffee blend will also be sold for the first time in ground coffee packages.

“We created our newest lineup with the holiday go-getters in mind – those that go the extra mile to make the holiday season bright for everyone else,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’.

“We hope that both our classic and new menu items, like the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, will excite Dunkin’ fans and power them to make the most of every minute this season.”

Dunkin’ is also bringing back Free Coffee Mondays where Dunkin’ Rewards members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Mondays starting November 7 through November 28.

Not only are there holiday drinks to celebrate but opportunities for donating to charities in need including the Dunkin’ Joy in Children Foundation and BARK foundation.