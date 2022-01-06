10th January JazzFest returns to Mohegan Manor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 10th annual Seneca Savings January JazzFest returns on January 30 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Baldwinsville’s Mohegan Manor.

This event features 8 hours of continuous music throughout every floor of the historic building. Performers range from outstanding local high school talent to emerging professionals, and even features Marianne Solivan, a Queens-born and Brooklyn-based performer who recently joined the S.U. music faculty as a vocal jazz instructor.

The Jazz Times says, regarding Solivan, that she is “a vital part of the Manhattan jazz scene…her sound hints at the sharp-focused intensity of Patricia Barber [and] the earthiness of Dinah Washington melded with the interpretive sass of Carmen McRae or, on occasion, even Betty Carter.” Solivan has also performed at numerous jazz locations such as Smoke, Smalls, and Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola.

You can also expect to hear a variety of styles, including bebop, acoustic swing, Latin, and the Great American Songbook at the Seneca Savings January JazzFest.

Tickets can be purchased at the event for $30 or in advance at the event’s webpage for $25.

Entrants will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and masks will be required inside the facility.