Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Author Jason Reynolds offers online projects for kids

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Jason Reynolds, the country’s National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, had expected his work to keep him on the road.

Instead, Reynolds and the Library of Congress are among those organizing a monthly “Grab The Mic” newsletter and an online video project for kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The video series is biweekly and is called “Write. Right. Rite.”

“Due to the current changes in our way of life, my approach as Ambassador has had to change, too,” Reynolds said in a statement. “My role and goal is to get young people to express themselves and see value in their own narratives, and since I can’t, at the moment, physically come to them, I’ve created the ‘Write. Right. Rite.’ video series — short clips that offer fun and engaging prompts to help spark young people’s imaginations, which in turn will spark their expression.”

Starting April 14 at 10:30 am EDT, videos will be posted every Tuesday and Thursday through April and May and will continue into the summer. The newsletter and videos will be available on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and through https://guides.loc.gov/jason-reynolds/grab-the-mic/newsletter.

Reynolds’ books include “Long Way Down” and “As Brave As You.” The Library of Congress announced his appointment as ambassador earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected