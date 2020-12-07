‘B.A.P.S.’ star Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53

This photo provided by Je’Caryous Entertainment shows Natalie Desselle Reid. Reid, who starred alongside Halle Berry in the 1997 film “B.A.P.S.” and on the sitcom “Eve,” died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was 53. (Leonard Reid/Courtesy of Je’Caryous Entertainment via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalie Desselle Reid, who starred alongside Halle Berry in the 1997 film “B.A.P.S.” and on the sitcom “Eve,” has died. She was 53.

Reid’s death on Monday was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, the CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, which was planning a stage adaption of “B.A.P.S.” A rep for the actor’s family said she died after a battle with colon cancer.

In the film “B.A.P.S,” Reid and Berry played the roles of two waitresses at a Georgia food diner who decide to fly to Los Angeles for a music video audition. The tandem ended up living a luxury lifestyle as “Black American Princesses” while caring for an elderly Beverly Hills millionaire.

Johnson said Reid was looking forward to bringing her role as Mickey in the film back to life. He said everyone fell in love with Reid’s “undeniably witty, always giving and caring and hilariously show-stopping personality” during rehearsals earlier this year.

“The world has truly lost one of its most angelic souls here on Earth,” Johnson said in a statement, noting the dedicated approach Reid took to her acting. “There will never be another woman like her who so effortlessly lit up the screen, as well as any room she walked into.”

Berry said on Twitterthat she was “in total shock. … completely heartbroken.”

Reid starred as Eve’s friend Janie Egins over a three-season span on the UPN sitcom “Eve.” The actor also appeared in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” F. Gary Gray’s “Set It Off” and Def Jam’s “How to Be a Player.”

Eve paid tribute to Reid on her social media saying “thank you for your light and spirit.”