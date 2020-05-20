Body of WWE’s Shad Gaspard found after suspected drowning

FILE – In this June 28, 2015, file photo, WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of “Terminator Genisys” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The former World Wrestling Entertainment pro remained missing Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after being swept out to sea while swimming with his young son over the weekend off Southern California, police said. Gaspard’s 10-year-old son Aryeh was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in a rip current Sunday afternoon at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found early Wednesday on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, after he was caught in a rip current last weekend, police said.

Patrol officers were flagged down around 1:25 a.m. by a person reporting that a body had washed ashore, a Police Department statement said.

He was identified as Gaspard and his family was notified, police said. Gaspard went missing last Sunday after he went swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh.

The boy was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely.

Gaspard, 39, gained prominence in the WWE as one half of the tag-team group Cryme Tyme, along with his partner, JTG. After retiring in 2010, Gaspard has had small roles on TV and in movies, including the 2015 Kevin Hart comedy “Get Hard.”

He was about 50 yards (46 meters) from shore when he was last spotted by a lifeguard, police said. A wave crashed over him and he was swept out to sea.

His wife, Siliana Gaspard, issued a statement Tuesday thanking authorities and fans.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad,” the statement said.

___

This story has corrected the spelling of the tag team group to Cryme Tyme.