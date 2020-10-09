Broadway suspends ticket sales for NYC performances until 2021

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Broadway League announced on Friday that it will continue to suspend all ticket sales for Broadway performances in New York City until May 30, 2021.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” said Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League.

Theatregoers holding tickets for dates througn May 30, 2021 should contact their point of purchase for details about exchanges and refunds.

The League says it will provide the public with updates on returning and new Broadway shows and the performance schedules as they become available.

Performances were initially suspended on March 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.