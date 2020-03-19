Cannes Film Festival postponed due to virus, organizers now looking at June or July dates

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The first attempt of the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965, led to police violence against peaceful African American demonstrators. The beatings, known as “Bloody Sunday,” generated anger across the nation 55 years ago this month and prompted President Lyndon Johnson to push the Voting Rights Act through Congress.

It was one of the most significant moments in U.S. history but remains almost absent from public schools' social studies lessons.