Country singers to perform from home for ACM special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music had to postpone their upcoming awards show because of the spreading coronavirus, but CBS will air a new television special featuring country stars performing from their homes.

The academy announced Thursday that in place of their postponed awards show on April 5, “ACM Presents: Our Country” will feature conversations and at-home acoustic performances from country artists.

Many A-list touring artists who have had to cancel or postpone tours have participated in online concerts as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Performers have not yet been announced for the 8 p.m. Eastern special, which will also feature clips from previous ACM awards shows. The ACM Awards, which was scheduled to be held live in Las Vegas, was postponed to September at a date and venue to be announced.

