‘Dancing With the Stars’ hosts won’t return next season

(WSYR-TV) — Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not return as hosts of Dancing With the Stars on ABC.

Bergeron, who has hosted the popular dance show for fifteen years, broke the news in a tweet saying of the show, “It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

In a joint statement, ABC and BBC Programs, which produce the show, said, “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

Bergeron has hosted since the show’s inception in 2005.

Andrews joined him as co host in 2014.

