Dancing With The Stars names Tyra Banks as new host and executive producer

LOS ANGELES (WSYR-TV) — ABC and BBC Studios announced Wednesday that supermodel, actress, and business executive Tyra Banks will take over hosting duties of Dancing With the Stars and serve as the program’s Executive Producer.

The announcement comes a day after Tom Bergeron announced via Twitter that he would not be hosting the show anymore.

Bergeron hosted since the show began fifteen years ago. His co-host Erin Andrews will not be returning either.

In a news release, ABC said Banks will work in “collaboration with the show’s executive producer/showrunner, Andrew Llinares. Banks will bring her energy and inspiration to the creative refresh the team is planning while honoring the show America loves.”

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” said Banks. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Banks, a model, actress, television personality and business executive was named The Hollywood Reporter’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment, abd Entertainment Weekly’s 25 Smartest in Television.

