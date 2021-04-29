English rockers Genesis announce Buffalo stop on 1st U.S. tour in 14 years

FILE – In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London. The English rock band is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years. The trio announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, April 29, 2021, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

NEW YORK (AP modified) — English rock band Genesis is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.

In the middle of the tour is a stop at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. The band will perform there on November 27.

The pre-sale for people in Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program will start on Wednesday, May 5 at 10 a.m. Registration for that is open through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

REGISTER | To register, click/tap here.

The public sale will begin May 7.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15.

Genesis will play two shows in the New York City area. They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10.