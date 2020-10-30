Fall streaming season is here and with it, some changes

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The fall streaming season is here and services are making big announcements.

Netflix raised subscription prices for its standard and premium plans in the U.S. Thursday. The standard plan is now $13.99 from $12.99, and the premium plan jumps to $17.99 from $15.

The streaming giant’s entry basic remains at $8.99 per month. The increase will take effect immediately for new customers, and current subscribers are to be notified 30 days ahead of their price increase based on their billing cycle.

Netflix is planning to release 71 movies to its streaming service in November.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is serving up a second season of its blockbuster Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.”

The story follows a bounty hunter’s relationship with a young creature, affectionately known as ‘Baby Yoda’. Unlike many other streaming series, ‘The Mandalorian’ releases episodes every Friday rather than all at once. Season 2 will have 8 episodes and the first episode is out now.

IMDb TV announced on Thursday that Judge Judy is coming to its streaming service.

Judith Sheindlin, whose long-running syndicated courtroom show “Judge Judy” will end production in 2021, will be dispensing her tart brand of justice on an exclusive show in the U.S. for IMDb TV.

“I’m over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting,” Sheindlin said in a statement.

The title and debut date for the courtroom show weren’t announced.