Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform at The Oncenter for one night only

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On May 16, the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at The Oncenter Carrier Theater.

The band will play their greatest hits, such as “In The Mood”, “A String Of Pearls”, “Pennsylvania 6-5000”, and “Moonlight Serenade”. The band has not played in Syracuse since 2018.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 21. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter for $50.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is an 18-member group and will perform their classics just as Glenn Miller would have 80 years ago. The band has continuously toured since 1956 and perform over 200 times a year.