Joe Gatto from “Impractical Jokers” to play del Lago Resort & Casino in February

(WSYR-TV) — Comedian Joe Gatto will play del Lago Resort & Casino Saturday, February 12, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 6 at 10 a.m.

Gatto, who is known for being part of the TV “Impractical Jokers” will take the stage in the Vine Showroom at 8 p.m. in February.

Tickets are available online at: http://dellagoresort.showare.com/JoeGatto

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine. Tickets are also on sale for upcoming performances and rescheduled shows, already announced at The Vine, including:

The Four Phantoms – Jan. 8, 2022

T.I. – Jan. 14, 2022

Scotty McCreery with special guests Kameron Marlowe and King Calaway – Jan. 22, 2022

Fuel presented by KROCK – Jan. 28, 2022

Ronny Chieng: The Hope You Get Rich Tour – Feb. 4, 2022

Andy Grammer: The Art of Joy Tour – Feb. 5, 2022

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy – Feb. 12, 2022

Boyz II Men – Feb. 19, 2022

SLASH Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators: The River is Rising Tour – Mar. 5, 2022

Bill Engvall: Here’s Your Sign It’s Finally Time Tour – Mar. 12, 2022 (two shows)

The Soul Rebels: Epic Vibes Tour – Mar. 24, 2022

Michael Franzese “A Mob Story” – Mar. 25, 2022

Cole Swindell – Apr. 1, 2022

Tracy Morgan No Disrespect – Apr. 2, 2022

Napoleon Dynamite Live – Apr. 22, 2022

Trace Adkins – May 6, 2022

Jay Leno – Jun. 10 & 11, 2022

Additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available at: https://dellagoresort.com/entertainment/