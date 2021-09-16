Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to host Jeopardy! through end of year

CULVER CITY, Ca. (WROC) — Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will host Jeopardy! shows that will air through the end of the calendar year, Sony Television officials announced Thursday.

According to a press release, Bialik will host several weeks of episodes beginning September 20 through November 5. After that time period, Bialik and Jennings will split hosting duties as their schedules allow.

It was previously announced that Bialik will would as the host of the a new primetime and spinoff series, Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Thursday’s announcement comes after Mike Richards was ousted as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments. Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

A series of guest hosts have each taken a turn at the Jeopardy! lectern this past season, including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, LeVar Burton, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Joe Buck, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Buzzy Cohen and David Faber. As part of each host’s appearance, a donation was made to a charity of their choice, with the amount donated equaling the cumulative winnings of the contestants that competed during the weeks they served as guest host. In total, Jeopardy! donated nearly $3 million to various charities this past season. Richards’ guest hosting appearances aired February 22, 2021 – March 5, 2021 and Bialik served as guest host from May 31, 2021 – June 11, 2021.

