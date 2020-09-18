Mayor, funeral home: Winston Groom, author of ‘Forrest Gump’ book that became pop movie sensation, has died in Alabama Entertainment Posted: Sep 17, 2020 / 09:48 PM EDT / Updated: Sep 17, 2020 / 09:48 PM EDT FAIRHOPE, Ala. (AP) — Mayor, funeral home: Winston Groom, author of ‘Forrest Gump’ book that became pop movie sensation, has died in Alabama.
