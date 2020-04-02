New Orleans mayor says jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; pianist, father of musician sons Wynton, Branford

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood's summer movie season is all but finished. “Top Gun Maverick” became the latest would-be blockbuster to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures on Thursday announced that sequel to the 1986 original will now open Dec. 23 instead of June 24. “Top Gun Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise, follows an exodus of the big-budget spectacles that annually land in theaters in summertime.